Berlin Pledges Security Guarantees for Ukraine with European Allies

Germany, through Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil, has committed to participate in security guarantees for Ukraine, emphasizing that any agreements must be guided by Kyiv. Klingbeil stressed on strengthening Ukraine’s army and establishing a ceasefire as prerequisites. Talks with Russia must yet reach a sustainable stage.

Berlin | Updated: 25-08-2025 15:36 IST
Berlin Pledges Security Guarantees for Ukraine with European Allies
  • Germany

Berlin has committed to providing security guarantees to Ukraine, working with European allies to shape these assurances as per Kyiv's needs, Germany's Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil stated on Monday in Ukraine's capital city.

Klingbeil, who also serves as the finance minister, underlined the importance of bolstering Ukraine's defense capabilities, including increasing arms production locally, while ensuring no decisions are made without Ukrainian involvement. The first step in discussions must be establishing a ceasefire.

While U.S. President Donald Trump is advocating for a swift conclusion to the conflict, concerns remain about potential concessions to Russia. Klingbeil noted that the responsibility now lies with Vladimir Putin to engage in meaningful peace discussions.

