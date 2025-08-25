Left Menu

Israel Eyes Troop Reduction: Lebanese Step to Disarm Hezbollah Gains Momentum

Israel is considering reducing its military presence in southern Lebanon if the Lebanese armed forces disarm Hezbollah. This follows discussions involving U.S. envoy Tom Barrak and a Lebanese cabinet decision to assert control over weapons. Israel has expressed willingness to support these efforts, aiming for regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 15:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

JERUSALEM, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Israel on Monday signaled a potential reduction in its military presence in southern Lebanon, contingent on the Lebanese armed forces taking action to disarm the Shi'ite militant group Hezbollah, backed by Iran. This development follows a meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. envoy Tom Barrak, a key figure in efforts to manage Hezbollah's disarmament and withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanon.

The Israeli prime minister's office stated that if the Lebanese Armed Forces undertake the necessary steps to disarm Hezbollah, Israel will reciprocate with a phased military drawdown. However, the statement did not confirm whether Israeli troops would fully withdraw from the positions currently held within Lebanese territory.

In a move described as 'momentous' by Israel, this month, Lebanon's cabinet directed its army to form a plan by December to establish control over arms, challenging Hezbollah's rejection of disarmament. Israel expressed readiness to support Lebanon, although specifics of the support remain undisclosed. Meanwhile, the U.S. envoy emphasized Israeli compliance in alignment with the broader disarmament framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

