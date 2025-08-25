Assam CM Criticizes Former Planning Commission Member Over Bangladeshis Remark

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has sharply criticized Syeda Hameed, a former member of the Planning Commission, over her remarks suggesting that Bangladeshis could reside in the state. Sarma contended that these comments potentially legitimize infiltration and align with separatist ambitions that threaten Assam's identity.

Sarma's comments come in response to Hameed's address at a seminar where she expressed concerns about the treatment of Muslims in Assam. The Chief Minister insisted that Bangladeshis are not welcome and that Assam's identity is under threat, calling for unity among locals to protect the state from demographic changes.

The controversy highlights tensions over immigration and land encroachments in Assam, with implications for local politics and cultural preservation. Sarma's remarks also drew attention to a report revealing significant land encroachments within the state, further fueling debates on identity and cohesion.

(With inputs from agencies.)