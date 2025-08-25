Fatal Encounter: Chemical Mystery in Saligrama

A tragic incident unfolded in Bherya village when a young married woman, Darshitha, became a victim of a gruesome crime, reportedly at the hands of her partner, Siddaraju. The accused allegedly killed Darshitha by forcing a chemical powder into her mouth.

In an attempt to divert suspicion, Siddaraju fabricated the story of a mobile phone explosion as the cause of Darshitha's death. However, discrepancies in this narrative led the hotel staff to call the police.

The authorities, upon interrogation, found holes in Siddaraju's story, leading to his arrest. The case has since been registered with ongoing investigations spearheaded by Mysuru's Superintendent of Police.

(With inputs from agencies.)