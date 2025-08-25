Left Menu

Fatal Encounter: Chemical Mystery in Saligrama

In Bherya village, a 20-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her partner via a chemical substance after a dispute. The suspect tried to mislead authorities by suggesting a mobile phone blast caused her death. He has been arrested and charged, with further investigations ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-08-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 19:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Bherya village when a young married woman, Darshitha, became a victim of a gruesome crime, reportedly at the hands of her partner, Siddaraju. The accused allegedly killed Darshitha by forcing a chemical powder into her mouth.

In an attempt to divert suspicion, Siddaraju fabricated the story of a mobile phone explosion as the cause of Darshitha's death. However, discrepancies in this narrative led the hotel staff to call the police.

The authorities, upon interrogation, found holes in Siddaraju's story, leading to his arrest. The case has since been registered with ongoing investigations spearheaded by Mysuru's Superintendent of Police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

