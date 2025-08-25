Left Menu

Delayed Justice: FIR Filed Against Delhi Cop for Alleged Dog Cruelty

An FIR has been registered against a Delhi police officer following allegations of animal cruelty, after a video surfaced showing him beating a street dog. The incident, which occurred in January 2022, led to unrest among animal welfare activists. The dog, known as 'Jaffy', sustained severe injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 19:41 IST
Delayed Justice: FIR Filed Against Delhi Cop for Alleged Dog Cruelty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have registered an FIR against one of their officers following a city court's directive. The officer allegedly beat a street dog in Jafrabad, northeast Delhi, with a stick in January 2022, as captured in a circulated video.

The footage prompted a backlash from animal welfare activists and local residents, leading to the filing of the FIR on August 7, over three years after the incident. Activists, who provided written complaints soon after the event, claimed that no initial action was taken.

Despite the officer's self-defence claim, the court ordered an FIR after the video showed the dog motionless during the beating. A senior official has stated that the investigation is underway, with materials being verified for authenticity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High Seas Drama: Libyan Coast Guard Fires on Humanitarian Vessel

High Seas Drama: Libyan Coast Guard Fires on Humanitarian Vessel

 Egypt
2
Trump's Corporate Stakes: A New Economic Era?

Trump's Corporate Stakes: A New Economic Era?

 Global
3
Ervine to Lead Zimbabwe in High-Stakes ODI Series Against Sri Lanka

Ervine to Lead Zimbabwe in High-Stakes ODI Series Against Sri Lanka

 Zimbabwe
4
Tragic Attack: Journalists Killed in Gaza Hospital Strikes

Tragic Attack: Journalists Killed in Gaza Hospital Strikes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025