Delayed Justice: FIR Filed Against Delhi Cop for Alleged Dog Cruelty
An FIR has been registered against a Delhi police officer following allegations of animal cruelty, after a video surfaced showing him beating a street dog. The incident, which occurred in January 2022, led to unrest among animal welfare activists. The dog, known as 'Jaffy', sustained severe injuries.
The Delhi Police have registered an FIR against one of their officers following a city court's directive. The officer allegedly beat a street dog in Jafrabad, northeast Delhi, with a stick in January 2022, as captured in a circulated video.
The footage prompted a backlash from animal welfare activists and local residents, leading to the filing of the FIR on August 7, over three years after the incident. Activists, who provided written complaints soon after the event, claimed that no initial action was taken.
Despite the officer's self-defence claim, the court ordered an FIR after the video showed the dog motionless during the beating. A senior official has stated that the investigation is underway, with materials being verified for authenticity.
