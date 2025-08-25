Attempted Attack on Delhi CM Uncovered: The Knife and the Conspiracy
Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimji, planning to kill Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, procured a knife but abandoned the plan due to police presence. His accomplice Tahseen Syed was aware of this conspiracy. Prior criminal activities against Khimji include violent assaults and liquor smuggling. This thwarted attack leads to further arrests and investigations.
- Country:
- India
In a chilling revelation, authorities have disclosed that Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimji, the prime accused in an attempted attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, allegedly planned her assassination. A knife, intended for the deed, was procured soon after his arrival in the capital.
Investigations revealed Khimji and his friend Tahseen Syed's connection to the plot. Syed, who knew of the conspiracy, aided Khimji by sending money and coordinating details, complicating the unfolding investigation of the thwarted attack.
Khimji's criminal background, involving previous assault cases and illicit liquor activities, added layers to the police inquiry. This sinister plot has prompted a deeper probe into his whereabouts and activities before landing in Delhi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Punjab Police Unravel Pakistan-Backed Terror Plot
Delhi High Court Directs Police to File Reply in Devangana Kalita's Document Plea
Protest Drama: Delhi Police vs. SSC Aspirants Unfolds Without Force
Major Marijuana Smuggling Ring Dismantled by Police, 13 Arrested
Swift Police Intervention Prevents Clash in Beed