Attempted Attack on Delhi CM Uncovered: The Knife and the Conspiracy

In a chilling revelation, authorities have disclosed that Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimji, the prime accused in an attempted attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, allegedly planned her assassination. A knife, intended for the deed, was procured soon after his arrival in the capital.

Investigations revealed Khimji and his friend Tahseen Syed's connection to the plot. Syed, who knew of the conspiracy, aided Khimji by sending money and coordinating details, complicating the unfolding investigation of the thwarted attack.

Khimji's criminal background, involving previous assault cases and illicit liquor activities, added layers to the police inquiry. This sinister plot has prompted a deeper probe into his whereabouts and activities before landing in Delhi.

