Bihar's Voter Registration Nears Completion with 99.11% Documentation

The Election Commission of India announced that 99.11% of 7.24 crore Bihar electors have submitted their documents under the Special Intensive Revision. The deadline for document submission is September 1. The Supreme Court has permitted the use of Aadhaar or 11 other documents for voter list inclusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 20:38 IST
The Election Commission of India revealed on Monday that an impressive 99.11% of the 7.24 crore electors in Bihar have already submitted necessary documentation as part of the draft list.

Electors have until September 1 to submit documents under the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. The draft voter list, published on August 1, is part of ongoing efforts in the poll-bound state. The EC highlighted that the period for claims and objections allows voters to correct any errors and provide missing documents initially omitted during enumeration form submission.

Between June 24 and August 24, a span of 60 days, 98.2% of electors completed their document submissions. The Supreme Court now mandates the Election Commission to accept Aadhaar or any of 11 listed identification documents from those seeking inclusion in the voter list.

(With inputs from agencies.)

