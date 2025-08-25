Haryana's Crackdown on Drug Menace: A Renewed Battle for Sirsa District
Haryana's CM, Nayab Singh Saini, orders a police reassessment of 'drug-free' villages in Sirsa after a youth's drug-related death. A police officer has been moved to the line, and Saini champions increased coordination among agencies and opens numerous de-addiction centers to combat drug trafficking.
In a significant move to curb the drug crisis in Haryana's Sirsa district, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has called for a comprehensive reassessment of 173 villages previously declared 'drug-free.'
This action follows the tragic death of a youth from drug-related causes in the village of Nehrana, which had already been deemed drug-free, prompting the immediate transfer of a police officer in charge to police lines.
Amidst these developments, the state is ramping up its efforts with the creation of a Special Task Force and establishing de-addiction centers, reinforcing a coalition involving police, health, education, and social sectors to eliminate drug trafficking and addiction.
