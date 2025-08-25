Tragic Dowry Dispute: The Gruesome Death of Nikki Bhati

The murder of Nikki Bhati in Greater Noida has sparked intense public shock and condemnation, shedding light on the troubling issues of dowry demands and social media disputes within families.

Nikki, who was allegedly set ablaze by her husband and in-laws, faced years of harassment and escalating dowry demands since her marriage in 2016. Her family alleges they complied with several demands, providing a Scorpio SUV, motorcycle, and gold jewellery, but the pressure for an additional Rs 36 lakh in cash and a luxury car was relentless.

The arrest of all four accused, including her husband Vipin Bhati, has brought some relief to her family, who claim dowry harassment as the sole motive. The case has become infamous, drawing harsh criticism from the National Commission for Women and igniting online campaigns for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)