Maharashtra Government Upholds Ladki Bahin Yojana Amid Eligibility Scrutiny

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, has reaffirmed the government's commitment to the Ladki Bahin Yojana, calming fears of its termination despite ongoing eligibility reviews. Shinde highlighted the phased approach towards honoring poll promises, including the loan waiver for farmers.

The comments by Shinde coincide with a statement from Women and Child Development Minister, Aditi Tatkare, who reported 26 lakh ineligible beneficiaries have been earmarked for verification. Shinde underscored the government's dedication to its pledges, asserting this administration's reliability.

The scheme, introduced under Shinde's earlier tenure as chief minister, was pivotal in securing votes for the 2024 assembly elections, influencing the state's finances significantly. District authorities are set to physically verify beneficiary eligibility, a task that involves approximately 2.25 crore candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)