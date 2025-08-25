Left Menu

Maharashtra Government Upholds Ladki Bahin Yojana Amid Eligibility Scrutiny

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reassured the continuation of the Ladki Bahin Yojana, addressing concerns over its potential discontinuation amid eligibility checks. Shinde emphasized that promised initiatives, such as the loan waiver for farmers, will be fulfilled progressively. Ineligible beneficiaries identified by the government face scrutiny before further action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-08-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 22:03 IST
Maharashtra Government Upholds Ladki Bahin Yojana Amid Eligibility Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, has reaffirmed the government's commitment to the Ladki Bahin Yojana, calming fears of its termination despite ongoing eligibility reviews. Shinde highlighted the phased approach towards honoring poll promises, including the loan waiver for farmers.

The comments by Shinde coincide with a statement from Women and Child Development Minister, Aditi Tatkare, who reported 26 lakh ineligible beneficiaries have been earmarked for verification. Shinde underscored the government's dedication to its pledges, asserting this administration's reliability.

The scheme, introduced under Shinde's earlier tenure as chief minister, was pivotal in securing votes for the 2024 assembly elections, influencing the state's finances significantly. District authorities are set to physically verify beneficiary eligibility, a task that involves approximately 2.25 crore candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Initiates Probe into Alleged Wildlife Violations at Vantara Centre

Supreme Court Initiates Probe into Alleged Wildlife Violations at Vantara Ce...

 India
2
Incessant Rains Cause School Closures and Flood Warnings in Punjab

Incessant Rains Cause School Closures and Flood Warnings in Punjab

 India
3
India Launches Veterinary Blood Bank Guidelines: A New Era in Animal Healthcare

India Launches Veterinary Blood Bank Guidelines: A New Era in Animal Healthc...

 India
4
Tensions Escalate: Israel's Controversial Mount Hermon Operation

Tensions Escalate: Israel's Controversial Mount Hermon Operation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025