Haryana's Robust Measures Against Organised Crime
The Haryana government has implemented significant measures to curb organised crime. Steps include setting up SWAT teams, implementing advanced technology, and establishing women police stations. Efforts against cybercrime and drug trafficking have shown notable progress, with increased arrests and several villages declared drug-free.
The Haryana government unveiled comprehensive measures in the Assembly on Monday to combat organised crime across the state. Congress MLA Shishpal Keharwala raised concerns about law and order, to which the government responded with detailed strategies including the formation of 106 dedicated law and order companies.
Advanced systems such as 'DIAL 112' have improved emergency response times since 2021. The deployment of SWAT teams and use of drones for crowd management further bolster the state's security apparatus. A Special Task Force established in 2017 continues to focus on organised crime, supported by standardised criminal investigation protocols.
Efforts to curb cyber crimes have resulted in a notable decrease in fraud rates and increased arrests, while women's security is enhanced through dedicated police stations and help desks. The state's Narcotics Control Bureau and 'Nashamukt Abhiyan' initiative have declared numerous areas drug-free, identifying and treating thousands of addicts.
