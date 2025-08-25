Left Menu

Crackdown on Deceptive 'Saints': Operation Kalanemi's Impact in Uttarakhand

Operation Kalanemi in Uttarakhand targets fake saints deceiving people under the guise of Sanatan Dharma. Over 300 arrests, including a Bangladeshi national, underscore a broad crackdown initiated by Chief Minister Dhami. Thousands have been verified, with substantial arrests in key districts like Haridwar and Dehradun.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 25-08-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 22:20 IST
Crackdown on Deceptive 'Saints': Operation Kalanemi's Impact in Uttarakhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

'Operation Kalanemi' in Uttarakhand has led to the arrests of more than 300 fake saints, including a Bangladeshi national, for duping people in the guise of Sanatan Dharma, officials reported on Monday.

This significant crackdown commenced last month following directives from Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Over 4,000 individuals suspected of masquerading as religious figures have been scrutinized under the operation, resulting in substantial detentions.

Authorities reported 162 arrests in Haridwar, 113 in Dehradun, and 17 in Udham Singh Nagar. In Dehradun, a notable arrest was made of Rukn Rakam alias Shah Alam, a Bangladeshi posing as a saint in Sahaspur. This initiative aims to protect religious sentiments and prevent deception.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Initiates Probe into Alleged Wildlife Violations at Vantara Centre

Supreme Court Initiates Probe into Alleged Wildlife Violations at Vantara Ce...

 India
2
Incessant Rains Cause School Closures and Flood Warnings in Punjab

Incessant Rains Cause School Closures and Flood Warnings in Punjab

 India
3
India Launches Veterinary Blood Bank Guidelines: A New Era in Animal Healthcare

India Launches Veterinary Blood Bank Guidelines: A New Era in Animal Healthc...

 India
4
Tensions Escalate: Israel's Controversial Mount Hermon Operation

Tensions Escalate: Israel's Controversial Mount Hermon Operation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025