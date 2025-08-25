Crackdown on Deceptive 'Saints': Operation Kalanemi's Impact in Uttarakhand

'Operation Kalanemi' in Uttarakhand has led to the arrests of more than 300 fake saints, including a Bangladeshi national, for duping people in the guise of Sanatan Dharma, officials reported on Monday.

This significant crackdown commenced last month following directives from Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Over 4,000 individuals suspected of masquerading as religious figures have been scrutinized under the operation, resulting in substantial detentions.

Authorities reported 162 arrests in Haridwar, 113 in Dehradun, and 17 in Udham Singh Nagar. In Dehradun, a notable arrest was made of Rukn Rakam alias Shah Alam, a Bangladeshi posing as a saint in Sahaspur. This initiative aims to protect religious sentiments and prevent deception.

(With inputs from agencies.)