Occultist Arrested for Assault in Child Promise Scam

An alleged incident of rape has led to the arrest of an occultist in a shocking case reported on Monday. Mushtaq Ali is accused of deceiving a married woman on the pretext of using occult practices to help her conceive a child.

The Superintendent of Police (rural), Suresh Chandra Rawat, explained that the woman, desperate for a child after eight years of marriage, visited Ali accompanied by her sister-in-law on Saturday.

Ali allegedly committed the crime in a smoke-filled room that left the woman semi-conscious. Following a complaint, authorities swiftly arrested him on Monday evening at his residence.

