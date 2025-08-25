Left Menu

Occultist Arrested for Assault in Child Promise Scam

An occultist named Mushtaq Ali was arrested on charges of raping a woman under the guise of helping her conceive a child through occult practices. The incident occurred after the woman consulted Ali due to her inability to bear a child over eight years of marriage.

  • India

An alleged incident of rape has led to the arrest of an occultist in a shocking case reported on Monday. Mushtaq Ali is accused of deceiving a married woman on the pretext of using occult practices to help her conceive a child.

The Superintendent of Police (rural), Suresh Chandra Rawat, explained that the woman, desperate for a child after eight years of marriage, visited Ali accompanied by her sister-in-law on Saturday.

Ali allegedly committed the crime in a smoke-filled room that left the woman semi-conscious. Following a complaint, authorities swiftly arrested him on Monday evening at his residence.

