Controversy in Meerut: AIMIM Corporator Among Four Arrested Over 'Udaipur Files' Protest
Meerut Police arrested four individuals, including a corporator from AIMIM, for burning 'Udaipur Files' posters and raising objectionable slogans. The film highlights the controversial murder of a Udaipur tailor, Kanhaiya Lal. An investigation identified the accused via video footage, leading to their arrest.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 25-08-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 22:38 IST
- Country:
- India
In a controversial move, Meerut Police detained four people, including an AIMIM corporator, for allegedly burning posters of the film 'Udaipur Files' and chanting objectionable slogans.
The movie delves into the contentious murder of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal, allegedly orchestrated by Mohammed Riyaz and Mohammed Ghous, which has sparked numerous debates.
The arrests, facilitated by video footage, included Fazal Karim, a Ward 71 councilor. The incident began with a complaint about the vandalized film posters and culminated with an active police investigation and subsequent detentions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Meerut
- Police
- AIMIM
- Udaipur Files
- controversy
- arrest
- protest
- Kanhaiya Lal
- Islamabad
- Fazal Karim
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kneecap's U.S. Tour Halted Amid Terrorism Charge Controversy
SSC Chairman Vows Fair Exams Amidst Protests and Controversies
United in Faith: Dharmasthala Confronts Controversy with Devotion
Crackdown in Telangana: 13 Arrested in Multi-Crore Cybercrime Racket
Arrest of Transwoman Reveals Shocking Infant Sale Plot