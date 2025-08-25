Controversy in Meerut: AIMIM Corporator Among Four Arrested Over 'Udaipur Files' Protest

In a controversial move, Meerut Police detained four people, including an AIMIM corporator, for allegedly burning posters of the film 'Udaipur Files' and chanting objectionable slogans.

The movie delves into the contentious murder of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal, allegedly orchestrated by Mohammed Riyaz and Mohammed Ghous, which has sparked numerous debates.

The arrests, facilitated by video footage, included Fazal Karim, a Ward 71 councilor. The incident began with a complaint about the vandalized film posters and culminated with an active police investigation and subsequent detentions.

