Violence Erupts: Community Demands Justice For Murdered Children

A mob injured five police personnel during a protest demanding action against the murderers of two children in Indrapuri. In the ensuing chaos, two police vehicles were set ablaze, and stones were pelted. Ten individuals were arrested, and investigations into the children’s deaths are ongoing according to police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 25-08-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 23:17 IST
Violence Erupts: Community Demands Justice For Murdered Children
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a chaotic turn of events, at least five police officers, including a female constable, sustained injuries after a demonstration escalated into violence in Indrapuri on Monday evening. The protestors, demanding justice for the recent murder of two local children, directed their anger towards law enforcement.

The mob resorted to setting two police vehicles ablaze and engaged in stone-pelting, causing significant unrest. In the aftermath, police forces managed to arrest at least ten individuals involved in the violence. Authorities are currently scrutinizing CCTV footage to identify further suspects.

Patna (Central) SP, Diksha, confirmed the disruption to PTI, stating that the police were using minimal force to control the unruly crowd. Despite the violence, the investigation into the children's deaths remains a top priority, with assurances that the culprits will soon be apprehended.

(With inputs from agencies.)

