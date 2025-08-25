Sharad Pawar Demands Probe in Pune APMC Financial Irregularities

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar formally appealed to the Maharashtra chief secretary, addressing alleged financial misconduct at the Pune Agriculture Produce Market Committee.

Pawar released the letter and related complaints by leader Vikas Lawande on the platform 'X', calling for a detailed inquiry.

Despite assurances during the monsoon session, only a Deputy Director Registrar-level official has been appointed to oversee the case, which still lacks broader senior-level scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)