Outcry Over Journalist Killings in Gaza: Calls for Accountability Intensify

Global condemnation erupted following an Israeli airstrike on Gaza's Nasser Hospital, which claimed the lives of 20 individuals, among them five journalists. These professionals represented esteemed media outlets such as Reuters, the Associated Press, and Al Jazeera. This tragedy has intensified calls for safeguarding journalists working in volatile regions.

The Committee to Protect Journalists vociferously denounced the attack, urging international accountability for Israel's actions, which they termed unlawful. The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate echoed this sentiment, characterizing the strike as a deliberate attack on media freedom aimed at stifling Palestinian voices.

World leaders including U.S. President Donald Trump and France's Emmanuel Macron expressed their dismay, emphasizing journalists' and civilians' protection. The United Nations and humanitarian organizations pleaded for immediate protective measures for those documenting the conflict, underscoring the essential role of a free press during these turbulent times.

(With inputs from agencies.)