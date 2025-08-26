Left Menu

Political Maneuvering and Legal Controversies Dominate US Headlines

The U.S. witnessed a swirl of significant developments: DOJ's appeal on disqualifying Trump's lawyer; concerns over New World screwworm case transparency; President Trump's military deployment threats; El Mayo Zambada's plea; National Guard arming in D.C.; Kilmar Abrego's complex deportation case; and Trump's redistricting strategy.

26-08-2025
The U.S. Justice Department has opted to challenge a judge's decision barring Alina Habba from serving as a federal prosecutor, a move causing ripples in judicial circles. This appeal is one of many legal entanglements weaving through current U.S. domestic news.

A rare case of New World screwworm infection has been confirmed in the U.S., inciting criticism over the handling of information by health authorities. Concerns are also escalating among ranchers due to potential threats to livestock.

Political tensions rise as President Trump considers deploying military forces to Democrat-led cities, citing increases in crime. Concurrently, redistricting moves led by Trump could result in a long-term Republican advantage in the U.S. House, experts suggest.

