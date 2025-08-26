Political Maneuvering and Legal Controversies Dominate US Headlines

The U.S. Justice Department has opted to challenge a judge's decision barring Alina Habba from serving as a federal prosecutor, a move causing ripples in judicial circles. This appeal is one of many legal entanglements weaving through current U.S. domestic news.

A rare case of New World screwworm infection has been confirmed in the U.S., inciting criticism over the handling of information by health authorities. Concerns are also escalating among ranchers due to potential threats to livestock.

Political tensions rise as President Trump considers deploying military forces to Democrat-led cities, citing increases in crime. Concurrently, redistricting moves led by Trump could result in a long-term Republican advantage in the U.S. House, experts suggest.

