Liquor Outlets Stir Safety Concerns in Mumbai's Breach Candy

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule has urged Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to close liquor shops in Mumbai's Breach Candy area. Residents report issues like safety concerns, law and order problems, and disturbance due to proximity to schools and hospitals. A memorandum from 200 locals supports this demand.

Liquor Outlets Stir Safety Concerns in Mumbai's Breach Candy
Supriya Sule, the NCP (SP) MP, has addressed a letter to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, stressing the need for immediate closure of liquor shops in South Mumbai's affluent Breach Candy area due to resident safety concerns.

In her August 25 letter, Sule relayed complaints from the Breach Candy residents forum, noting that the presence of liquor outlets has led to law and order issues and created a nuisance within the community.

Sule's letter also highlighted the close proximity of two schools and a hospital to the liquor stores, which exacerbates the area's disturbance, citing additional concerns of traffic congestion, noise pollution, and public safety risks. Approximately 200 local residents have signed a memorandum in favor of closing these establishments.

