Thane Police Crack Burglary Case, Recover Stolen Valuables

Police in Maharashtra's Thane district solved a burglary case by arresting three individuals and recovering valuables worth Rs 7.3 lakh. The theft occurred in Kalyan on April 16, and the main suspect remains at large. Surveillance and local intelligence were crucial in identifying the suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 26-08-2025 10:07 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 10:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, police in Maharashtra's Thane district have reportedly solved a burglary case. Law enforcement officials confirmed the arrest of three individuals and the recovery of stolen valuables worth Rs 7.3 lakh.

The incident took place on April 16, when an unidentified person broke into a house in Kalyan, making off with gold and silver items valued at Rs 12.69 lakh. The case was initially registered at the Mahatma Phule Chowk Police Station, where CCTV footage revealed suspects arriving on a scooty.

With further technical surveillance and local intelligence, officers traced the suspects to Nalla Sopara in Palghar district. On August 8, the arrest of Sajid Akbar Sheikh marked a major development. The investigation also led to the apprehension of Rishikesh Chaudhary and Preeti Kadam, who were allegedly involved in disposing of the stolen goods. However, the main accused remains at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

