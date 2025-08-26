Corruption Chronicles: ED Raids Ex-AAP Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj's Premises in Health Infrastructure Scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched raids on Tuesday at the premises of former minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and others, diving into a money laundering investigation linked to a suspected scam in health infrastructure projects conducted during Delhi's previous AAP administration, official sources divulged.

Encompassing at least 13 locations, which feature private contractors and commercial real estate developers, searches are ongoing under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the National Capital Region, according to informed sources.

This ED probe against Bharadwaj arises from an FIR by Delhi's Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) and implicates AAP officials and private contractors in alleged graft concerning health initiatives under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s leadership. The ACB asserts that numerous projects sanctioned during 2018-19 faced cost escalations and incomplete work.

