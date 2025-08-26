Left Menu

Corruption Chronicles: ED Raids Ex-AAP Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj's Premises in Health Infrastructure Scam

The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches on former minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and others related to a money laundering probe tied to alleged corruption in health infrastructure projects during the prior AAP government in Delhi. The investigation is based on an FIR by Delhi's Anti-Corruption Branch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 10:10 IST
Corruption Chronicles: ED Raids Ex-AAP Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj's Premises in Health Infrastructure Scam
Saurabh Bharadwaj
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched raids on Tuesday at the premises of former minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and others, diving into a money laundering investigation linked to a suspected scam in health infrastructure projects conducted during Delhi's previous AAP administration, official sources divulged.

Encompassing at least 13 locations, which feature private contractors and commercial real estate developers, searches are ongoing under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the National Capital Region, according to informed sources.

This ED probe against Bharadwaj arises from an FIR by Delhi's Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) and implicates AAP officials and private contractors in alleged graft concerning health initiatives under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s leadership. The ACB asserts that numerous projects sanctioned during 2018-19 faced cost escalations and incomplete work.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's GCCs: Leading the Surge in Digital Economy Jobs

India's GCCs: Leading the Surge in Digital Economy Jobs

 India
2
Rajasthan High Court Cancels 2021 Police Exam Over Paper Leak Scandal

Rajasthan High Court Cancels 2021 Police Exam Over Paper Leak Scandal

 India
3
Shanghai Stocks Rebound as Beijing's AI Drive Sparks Tech Surge

Shanghai Stocks Rebound as Beijing's AI Drive Sparks Tech Surge

 Global
4
Dollar Under Pressure Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation

Dollar Under Pressure Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025