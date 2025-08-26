Left Menu

Silenced Voices: The Dangerous Battle for Journalism in Gaza

The ongoing conflict in Gaza is proving deadly for journalists, with 192 killed in nearly two years. Amid growing accusations of deliberate targeting by Israeli forces, local Palestinian journalists are risking their lives to report the truth, even as censorship and restrictions escalate.

Updated: 26-08-2025 11:17 IST
Tucson (US), Aug 26 – Recent Israeli strikes on the Nasser Hospital in Gaza killed 22 people, including five journalists, heightening fears for those covering the conflict. As the world condemns these actions, Israel professes to value journalism, yet statistics reveal a grim reality.

In nearly two years of unrest, 192 journalists have been killed, with the Committee to Protect Journalists decrying Israel's targeting tactics. Local journalists carry the burden of documenting the devastation amid tight media restrictions, continuously facing threats and severe risks.

The situation in Gaza is compounded by historical tensions, as journalistic freedom has been stifled since the 1967 occupation. Despite censorship, the role of reporters remains crucial in bearing witness to the violence, with international calls for media access growing stronger against Israel's steadfast refusal.

