Controversy Unearths: SIT Searches Activist's Home in Dharmasthala Probe

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) conducted a search of activist Mahesh Shetty Thimarody's residence in Ujire, as part of an investigation into alleged body burials in Dharmasthala.

Thimarody, on bail after making derogatory remarks against BJP's B L Santhosh, was connected to C N Chinnaiah, accused of perjury related to the case.

Chinnaiah's claims of burials, implicating local temple administrators, sparked controversy. The BJP countered the allegations, while Deputy CM D K Shivakumar cautioned against falsehoods.