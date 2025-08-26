Controversy Unearths: SIT Searches Activist's Home in Dharmasthala Probe
The SIT searched activist Mahesh Shetty Thimarody's house in connection with alleged body burials in Dharmasthala. Thimarody is out on bail for derogatory remarks against BJP's B L Santhosh. Accusations involve burying bodies linked to a local temple. The BJP protested, and authorities continue collecting evidence.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) conducted a search of activist Mahesh Shetty Thimarody's residence in Ujire, as part of an investigation into alleged body burials in Dharmasthala.
Thimarody, on bail after making derogatory remarks against BJP's B L Santhosh, was connected to C N Chinnaiah, accused of perjury related to the case.
Chinnaiah's claims of burials, implicating local temple administrators, sparked controversy. The BJP countered the allegations, while Deputy CM D K Shivakumar cautioned against falsehoods.
