Adivasis in Peril: BJP's Adhikari Slams West Bengal Government

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari launched a scathing critique against the Mamata Banerjee administration on Tuesday, accusing it of neglecting the Adivasi community in West Bengal.

The Leader of Opposition alleged at a press conference that Adivasis were being denied their constitutionally promised reservations in education and jobs, owing to the state's preference for contractual employment over permanent posts.

Adhikari cited a recent recruitment by a state department that ignored reservation quotas, and criticized the issuance of fake ST certificates. He highlighted historical contributions of tribal leaders and praised Prime Minister Modi's efforts for tribal representation, contrasting it with TMC's actions.

