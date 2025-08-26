Left Menu

Thane Police's Cyber Warriors: A New Era in Crime Detection

Thane Police Commissionerate boosts its cybercrime detection capabilities by appointing 72 'cyber warriors' in police stations. The new team, part of a plan to establish 150 cyber warriors citywide, aims to enhance technical support and precision in cracking complex cybercrime cases. Officers received specialized training in cybersecurity and AI.

In a pioneering move to enhance cybercrime detection at the grassroots level, the Thane Police Commissionerate has appointed a team of 'cyber warriors' in police stations, according to a senior officer.

Thane Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbare issued appointment letters to 72 cyber warriors, marking the first batch under this innovative initiative, which forms part of a broader strategy to appoint 150 cyber warriors throughout the city.

'For the accelerated detection of cybercrimes, we initially set up a dedicated cyber cell. This vision is now furthered by appointing cyber warriors to integrate technology into modern policing,' Dumbare stated during an official event. These individuals, chosen and trained under the Chief Minister Yuva Prashikshan Yojana in collaboration with a specialized training institute, will support cyber cells at various police stations in the Thane Commissionerate, consisting of four warriors per station. They are equipped with training in cybersecurity, AI, and digital forensics.

