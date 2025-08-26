Supreme Court Orders Probe into Ambani's Wildlife Center Amid Allegations

The Supreme Court of India has initiated an investigation into Vantara Wildlife Rescue Centre, a project under Mukesh Ambani's philanthropic wing, despite finding no evidence of unlawful animal acquisition or mistreatment. The decision follows public interest litigations highlighting concerns from wildlife groups and nonprofits.

Vantara, notable for hosting Anant Ambani's pre-wedding celebrations with celebrities, faces scrutiny over its animal handling practices and compliance with regulations. The Supreme Court emphasized an independent investigation to ensure justice. Vantara assured transparency and cooperation with the inquiry, aiming to uphold its mission of animal care.

Led by a former Supreme Court judge, the inquiry panel will review animal acquisitions, especially elephants, and address complaints about a potential private wildlife collection. The panel's findings are due by September 12. Vantara, home to over 150,000 animals, contends with recent protests in Maharashtra over relocating an elephant integral to local religious practices.