Japan Tightens Entrepreneur Visa Rules Amid Policy Shift

Japan is set to introduce tougher visa requirements for foreign entrepreneurs, mandating a six-fold increase in minimum capital investment to 30 million yen and the employment of at least one local citizen, according to a ministerial document released on Tuesday.

The move follows a notable shift in political dynamics, underscored by the July upper house election where an anti-immigration opposition party gained traction, contributing to the ruling coalition's loss of its majority.

The justice ministry has announced it will gather public feedback until September 24 before finalizing these new requirements and implementing them in October. The 'business and management visa' aims to attract entrepreneurs by offering long-term stay options with pathways to permanent residency.

(With inputs from agencies.)