Mystery and Controversy Surround Allegations of Disappearances in Dharmasthala

Sujata Bhat, who had previously reported the disappearance of her daughter in Dharmasthala, took her place before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Belthangady on Tuesday, authorities have confirmed.

The SIT is delving into a case rife with allegations of multiple murders and unreported burials in Dharmasthala—a situation that has not only captured public attention but also stoked political fires.

In an unexpected turn, Sujata disclaimed previous statements, denying the existence of a daughter and alleging external influence. As the investigation unfolds, scrutiny remains on the temple's administration, with the BJP voicing opposition to the temple's implication in the case.