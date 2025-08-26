Controversy Erupts Over Policeman's Remarks on Late-Night Dog Feeding in Chennai
A Chennai policeman sparked controversy with comments on a woman feeding stray dogs at Thiruvanmiyur beach. Accused of harassment, the officer, Karthik, confiscated her mobile during the incident, later returning it. The statement went viral, raising concerns over the police's approach to stray dog issues on Chennai streets.
- Country:
- India
A controversy has ignited in Chennai following comments from a police constable directed at a woman feeding stray dogs at Thiruvanmiyur beach. The officer, identified as Karthik, reportedly accused the woman of harassment, confiscating her mobile phone during the encounter, which he later returned.
The incident, captured on video, has gone viral on social media, raising questions about the police's methods in dealing with issues related to stray dogs. The interaction escalated as the officer suggested the woman stop feeding the animals, to which she asserted her right to continue, leading to a heated exchange.
Chennai authorities have announced measures for stray dog sterilization due to the nuisance caused on city streets. The situation underscores the tension between residents' rights and public safety measures, prompting discussions on handling stray animal populations and police conduct.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi Blasts BJP Over Voter Roll Controversy in Bihar
AAP Challenges ED Raids, Claims Political Vendetta to Divert Attention from PM's Degree Controversy
Controversy Unveiled: Land Allegations and the Battle for Spiritual Sanctity
Union Minister Demands Apology Over DNA Comment Controversy
Controversy Erupts as BJP's Pradhan Demands Apology from Gandhi Siblings