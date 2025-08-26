Sri Lanka's Ex-President Secures Bail Amid Health Crisis

In a turn of events, a Sri Lankan court on Tuesday granted bail to former President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who faces allegations of public fund misuse.

The proceedings held by Colombo Fort Magistrate Nilupuli Lankapura were conducted via Zoom. Wickremesinghe participated virtually, joined from the Intensive Care Unit of Colombo National Hospital, where he was under tight security as protesters assembled outside.

Initially remanded in custody by the police's CID department last Friday, Wickremesinghe was admitted to the hospital after his condition worsened. Accused of misappropriating LKR 16.6 million for a private UK trip, Wickremesinghe insists the visit was part of official duties.