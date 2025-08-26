Left Menu

Tragic Fall: One-Year-Old Girl Dies in Nagpur Incident

A one-year-old girl named Simra Sameem Ansari died after falling from a gallery in her Nagpur home. The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon in the Satranjipura area. Despite being rushed to a hospital, the girl was declared dead upon arrival. Authorities are investigating the accidental death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 26-08-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 17:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident claimed the life of a one-year-old girl in Nagpur, Maharashtra, as she fell from a gallery on the first floor of her home. The girl, Simra Sameem Ansari, slipped through a gap while playing on Sunday afternoon.

The incident took place in the Satranjipura area, under the jurisdiction of the Lakadganj police station. Family members and neighbors, alerted by a loud thud, found the girl on the ground and rushed her to a local hospital.

Despite their swift actions, the young child was declared dead upon arrival. Authorities have classified the case as an accidental death and continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

