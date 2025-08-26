Tragic Fall: One-Year-Old Girl Dies in Nagpur Incident

A tragic accident claimed the life of a one-year-old girl in Nagpur, Maharashtra, as she fell from a gallery on the first floor of her home. The girl, Simra Sameem Ansari, slipped through a gap while playing on Sunday afternoon.

The incident took place in the Satranjipura area, under the jurisdiction of the Lakadganj police station. Family members and neighbors, alerted by a loud thud, found the girl on the ground and rushed her to a local hospital.

Despite their swift actions, the young child was declared dead upon arrival. Authorities have classified the case as an accidental death and continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.