Mystery Deepens in Nikki Bhati's Suspected Dowry Murder
The suspected dowry murder of Nikki Bhati has taken new twists with fresh evidence including a hospital memo, CCTV footage, and statements. Nikki was allegedly set on fire by her husband Vipin Bhati and relatives in Greater Noida. The investigation is probing all possible angles as the family seeks justice.
Fresh evidence has further entangled the suspected dowry murder case of 26-year-old Nikki Bhati, who was allegedly set on fire in Greater Noida's Sirsa village. A hospital memo citing a gas cylinder explosion, CCTV footage, and statements have drawn more scrutiny on the case.
A CCTV clip near the Bhati home shows a man, identified as Nikki's husband Vipin, exhibiting suspicious behavior right before neighbors rushed into panic. Police continue to assess the video as part of their investigative efforts, though its authenticity remains unconfirmed.
Family and local allegations suggest Nikki faced dowry harassment since her marriage in 2016. The case has drawn national attention, with the National Commission for Women calling for a prompt investigation and protection for Nikki's family and witnesses.
