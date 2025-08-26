Contentious Debate: Syeda Hameed's Remarks Ignite Protests in Delhi

A recent protest erupted at the Constitutional Club of Delhi as Hindu Sena activists demonstrated against remarks made by Syeda Hameed, a former Planning Commission member. Hameed's comments, concerning the treatment of Muslims and Bangladeshis in Assam, have stirred controversy.

Syeda Hameed, during a seminar organized by Asom Nagarik Sanmilan, voiced concerns over the labeling of Muslims as Bangladeshis in Assam, questioning why they cannot coexist peacefully. Her remarks have sparked a backlash from certain groups.

Protesters gathered with placards supporting Assam's culture and identity, only to be removed by police. The incident reflects growing tensions surrounding immigration and cultural identity in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)