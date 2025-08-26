Left Menu

Contentious Debate: Syeda Hameed's Remarks Ignite Protests in Delhi

Hindu Sena activists protested at the Constitutional Club of Delhi against remarks by former Planning Commission member Syeda Hameed. She had expressed that Bangladeshis are often labeled as infiltrators in Assam, sparking controversy. Police promptly removed the protesters, who carried placards supporting Assam's culture and identity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 19:17 IST
A recent protest erupted at the Constitutional Club of Delhi as Hindu Sena activists demonstrated against remarks made by Syeda Hameed, a former Planning Commission member. Hameed's comments, concerning the treatment of Muslims and Bangladeshis in Assam, have stirred controversy.

Syeda Hameed, during a seminar organized by Asom Nagarik Sanmilan, voiced concerns over the labeling of Muslims as Bangladeshis in Assam, questioning why they cannot coexist peacefully. Her remarks have sparked a backlash from certain groups.

Protesters gathered with placards supporting Assam's culture and identity, only to be removed by police. The incident reflects growing tensions surrounding immigration and cultural identity in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

