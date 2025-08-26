Contentious Debate: Syeda Hameed's Remarks Ignite Protests in Delhi
Hindu Sena activists protested at the Constitutional Club of Delhi against remarks by former Planning Commission member Syeda Hameed. She had expressed that Bangladeshis are often labeled as infiltrators in Assam, sparking controversy. Police promptly removed the protesters, who carried placards supporting Assam's culture and identity.
- Country:
- India
A recent protest erupted at the Constitutional Club of Delhi as Hindu Sena activists demonstrated against remarks made by Syeda Hameed, a former Planning Commission member. Hameed's comments, concerning the treatment of Muslims and Bangladeshis in Assam, have stirred controversy.
Syeda Hameed, during a seminar organized by Asom Nagarik Sanmilan, voiced concerns over the labeling of Muslims as Bangladeshis in Assam, questioning why they cannot coexist peacefully. Her remarks have sparked a backlash from certain groups.
Protesters gathered with placards supporting Assam's culture and identity, only to be removed by police. The incident reflects growing tensions surrounding immigration and cultural identity in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Syeda Hameed
- Assam
- protest
- Hindu Sena
- Bangladeshis
- Delhi
- remarks
- immigration
- identity
- culture
ALSO READ
Fiji Prime Minister visits UIDAI's New Delhi headquarters
Delhi lawyers protest LG Saxena's notification allowing police to depose via video conferencing from police station
Delhi govt to launch road mapping application for better infrastructure management
Prime accused in realtor murder case involving BJP MLA arrested in Delhi airport
Protesters disrupt Syeda Hameed's Delhi event over 'Bangladeshis can stay in India' remark