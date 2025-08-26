Left Menu

VHP Calls for NIA Probe into Alleged Conspiracy Against Dharmasthala Temple

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called for an NIA and ED investigation into a 'conspiracy' involving misinformation campaigns against Karnataka's Dharmasthala temple. Foreign-funded activities, AI-generated media, and support from banned organizations have raised concerns over national security and religious harmony. A memorandum seeks central intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 26-08-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 19:34 IST
VHP Calls for NIA Probe into Alleged Conspiracy Against Dharmasthala Temple
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Tuesday urged the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) to investigate what they describe as a 'conspiracy' aimed at defaming the renowned Dharmasthala temple in Karnataka.

VHP secretary Sharan Pumpwell alleged that 'vested interests' were behind attempts to undermine the temple's sacred image through orchestrated misinformation, reportedly distributed on social media using AI-generated visuals and videos. The campaigns, purportedly funded by foreign entities, reportedly involved substantial expenditures.

Concerns over national security and religious harmony have been heightened due to alleged connections with the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), alongside international media's negative portrayal. A memorandum to PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah seeks immediate action and investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US FAA plans table-top exercises before it may lift Boeing 737 MAX production cap

US FAA plans table-top exercises before it may lift Boeing 737 MAX productio...

 United States
2
Indians trust doctors on social media for credible info on personal care: Kenvue Survey

Indians trust doctors on social media for credible info on personal care: Ke...

 India
3
UPDATE 4-Chinese trade negotiator to head to US for talks, may meet deputy-level officials

UPDATE 4-Chinese trade negotiator to head to US for talks, may meet deputy-l...

 Global
4
Army deploys multiple rescue columns, helicopters in flood-hit areas of Jammu, Punjab

Army deploys multiple rescue columns, helicopters in flood-hit areas of Jamm...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025