VHP Calls for NIA Probe into Alleged Conspiracy Against Dharmasthala Temple

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Tuesday urged the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) to investigate what they describe as a 'conspiracy' aimed at defaming the renowned Dharmasthala temple in Karnataka.

VHP secretary Sharan Pumpwell alleged that 'vested interests' were behind attempts to undermine the temple's sacred image through orchestrated misinformation, reportedly distributed on social media using AI-generated visuals and videos. The campaigns, purportedly funded by foreign entities, reportedly involved substantial expenditures.

Concerns over national security and religious harmony have been heightened due to alleged connections with the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), alongside international media's negative portrayal. A memorandum to PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah seeks immediate action and investigation.

