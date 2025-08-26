VHP Calls for NIA Probe into Alleged Conspiracy Against Dharmasthala Temple
The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called for an NIA and ED investigation into a 'conspiracy' involving misinformation campaigns against Karnataka's Dharmasthala temple. Foreign-funded activities, AI-generated media, and support from banned organizations have raised concerns over national security and religious harmony. A memorandum seeks central intervention.
- Country:
- India
The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Tuesday urged the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) to investigate what they describe as a 'conspiracy' aimed at defaming the renowned Dharmasthala temple in Karnataka.
VHP secretary Sharan Pumpwell alleged that 'vested interests' were behind attempts to undermine the temple's sacred image through orchestrated misinformation, reportedly distributed on social media using AI-generated visuals and videos. The campaigns, purportedly funded by foreign entities, reportedly involved substantial expenditures.
Concerns over national security and religious harmony have been heightened due to alleged connections with the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), alongside international media's negative portrayal. A memorandum to PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah seeks immediate action and investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
