Meghalaya's Bold Reforms: Enhancing Transparency in MPSC Recruitment
The Meghalaya Cabinet reviewed the PSC reforms committee's report, aiming for transparent recruitment by ensuring confidentiality, using CCTV in interviews, and publishing answer keys. Short-term reforms focus on improved protocols and disclosures, while medium-term actions include computer-based tests, addressing nepotism, and restoring public trust in MPSC.
On Tuesday, the Meghalaya Cabinet scrutinized a comprehensive report from the state PSC reforms committee that advocates for significant modifications to recruitment processes. These include ensuring the confidentiality of examination materials and utilizing CCTV cameras during interviews to bolster transparency in hiring.
The report, introduced by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, suggests publishing candidate-to-vacancy ratios and answer keys. Recommendations cover immediate to long-term reforms to enhance the efficiency of the Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC).
In response to criticisms of nepotism and process irregularities, the report proposes various measures such as multiple interview boards, asset declarations, and a grievance cell. Longer-term suggestions include computer-based testing and better infrastructure, aimed at restoring credibility and public confidence in the commission.
