HC issues directions to ensure smooth conduct of upcoming festivals in Cuttack

Stating that public safety cannot be compromised for celebration, the Orissa High Court issued a host of directions to ensure smooth conduct of upcoming festivals in Cuttack, beginning with Ganesh Puja on August 27.

Taking suo motu cognisance of recurring ''civic failures'', a division bench of Justice SK Sahoo and Justice V Narasingh ordered strict curbs on pandals blocking roads, unregulated electronic gates, and unsafe bamboo structures, citing last year's gate collapse at Badambadi.

It sought affidavits from authorities on traffic control, noise and air pollution, fire safety compliance, drinking water supply, and illumination of non-functional streetlights. Contractors were also warned of stern action for the city's ''pothole-ridden and dangerous roads'', which the court said reflected ''shoddy work and lack of accountability''.

The HC directed the authorities to take action against adulterated street food, enforce waste management through dedicated clean-up teams, regulate timings of cultural programmes, and curb late-night noise.

The bench stressed zero tolerance towards forced donations, besides enhanced policing to prevent crimes during festivities.

Puja committees were asked to prioritise fire safety, crowd control, and disciplined immersion practices, with CCTV surveillance and eco-friendly norms.

The bench reiterated its earlier warning against the construction of pandals and bamboo structures on public roads and footpaths, which obstruct traffic and endanger safety. Recalling last year’s collapse of an electronic welcome gate near Badambadi, the court directed puja committees to strictly adhere to safety norms, ensure structural stability, and obtain prior permissions before erecting gates or decorative arches.

