Andhra CM hails commissioning of two multi-mission stealth frigates at Vizag

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday lauded the commissioning of two multi-mission stealth frigates, INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri in Visakhapatnam, calling it a proud milestone for the nation and the state.

The Indian Navy commissioned Udaygiri and Himgiri at eastern naval command here in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Naidu said the frigates, built with over 75 per cent indigenous content and supported by hundreds of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), embody the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) and highlight the growing maritime importance of the eastern seaboard.

''Our eastern coast is playing a pivotal role in strengthening India's naval presence. The commissioning of INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri showcases India's capabilities in self-reliant warship design and construction,'' said Naidu in a post on 'X'.

The CM further said that these frigates will not only enhance the Navy's combat strength, but also reinforce India's leadership as a first responder and preferred security partner in the Indian Ocean region.

