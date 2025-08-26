Gold Bust: Uncovering Hidden Fortune
A passenger arriving from Saudi Arabia at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport was arrested by the Customs department for allegedly attempting to smuggle 1.07 kg of 24 karat gold dust in wax form, valued at Rs 1.02 crore. The gold was found concealed inside his body cavity. Further investigations are ongoing.
- Country:
- India
In a significant seizure, the Customs department apprehended a passenger carrying 24 karat gold dust, cleverly disguised in wax form, upon his arrival at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport from Saudi Arabia. Valued at Rs 1.02 crore, the concealed gold was hidden inside the passenger's body cavity, according to authorities.
Acting on precise intelligence, Mumbai customs personnel intercepted the individual who had arrived from Jeddah. A thorough search led to the shocking discovery, resulting in charges under the Customs Act.
Ongoing investigations aim to uncover more details surrounding this attempted gold smuggling operation, with officials keen on establishing a clear link to potential accomplices or networks involved in the illicit gold trade.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
550 kg of fake paneer seized in Mumbai
Maratha quota: Jalna police to permit Manoj Jarange's march to Mumbai
HC dismisses PILs against private development of reclaimed land in Mumbai's Bandra
Man held in Mumbai for killing Surat-based aunt's toddler son and dumping body in train toilet
High-Speed Ro-Ro Service to Transform Mumbai-Konkan Connectivity