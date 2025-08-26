Gold Bust: Uncovering Hidden Fortune

In a significant seizure, the Customs department apprehended a passenger carrying 24 karat gold dust, cleverly disguised in wax form, upon his arrival at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport from Saudi Arabia. Valued at Rs 1.02 crore, the concealed gold was hidden inside the passenger's body cavity, according to authorities.

Acting on precise intelligence, Mumbai customs personnel intercepted the individual who had arrived from Jeddah. A thorough search led to the shocking discovery, resulting in charges under the Customs Act.

Ongoing investigations aim to uncover more details surrounding this attempted gold smuggling operation, with officials keen on establishing a clear link to potential accomplices or networks involved in the illicit gold trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)