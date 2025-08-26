Left Menu

Gold Bust: Uncovering Hidden Fortune

A passenger arriving from Saudi Arabia at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport was arrested by the Customs department for allegedly attempting to smuggle 1.07 kg of 24 karat gold dust in wax form, valued at Rs 1.02 crore. The gold was found concealed inside his body cavity. Further investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-08-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 23:59 IST
Gold Bust: Uncovering Hidden Fortune
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant seizure, the Customs department apprehended a passenger carrying 24 karat gold dust, cleverly disguised in wax form, upon his arrival at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport from Saudi Arabia. Valued at Rs 1.02 crore, the concealed gold was hidden inside the passenger's body cavity, according to authorities.

Acting on precise intelligence, Mumbai customs personnel intercepted the individual who had arrived from Jeddah. A thorough search led to the shocking discovery, resulting in charges under the Customs Act.

Ongoing investigations aim to uncover more details surrounding this attempted gold smuggling operation, with officials keen on establishing a clear link to potential accomplices or networks involved in the illicit gold trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Security Tightened Around Bolsonaro's House

Security Tightened Around Bolsonaro's House

 Brazil
2
Global Health Headlines: Breakthroughs and Battles

Global Health Headlines: Breakthroughs and Battles

 Global
3
SpaceX Launch Delayed: Starship's New Attempt on Hold

SpaceX Launch Delayed: Starship's New Attempt on Hold

 Global
4
Haboobs: The Dust Storms Terrifying the Southwest

Haboobs: The Dust Storms Terrifying the Southwest

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025