Teen Assault Sparks Outrage in Village

A disturbing incident unfolded in a village where a 15-year-old boy was allegedly tied to a pole and beaten over theft suspicions. The attack was caught on video, prompting significant concern from authorities and the public.

The teenager, who reportedly borrowed an e-rickshaw to collect wood, was apprehended by individuals who accused him of theft. They then tied his legs with a rope, fastening him to an electric pole, and assaulted him.

Following a complaint from the boy's family, local police have filed a case against three individuals identified as Sunil, Suraj, and Anoop. The assault has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with officials promising strict consequences for the unprovoked violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)