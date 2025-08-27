Teen Assault Sparks Outrage in Village
A 15-year-old boy was tied to a pole and beaten in suspicion of theft in a village. The incident, captured in a video, led to a complaint filed by the boy’s family. Police have registered a case against the accused, promising strict action against them.
- Country:
- India
A disturbing incident unfolded in a village where a 15-year-old boy was allegedly tied to a pole and beaten over theft suspicions. The attack was caught on video, prompting significant concern from authorities and the public.
The teenager, who reportedly borrowed an e-rickshaw to collect wood, was apprehended by individuals who accused him of theft. They then tied his legs with a rope, fastening him to an electric pole, and assaulted him.
Following a complaint from the boy's family, local police have filed a case against three individuals identified as Sunil, Suraj, and Anoop. The assault has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with officials promising strict consequences for the unprovoked violence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Screwworm Alert: USDA Responds to Human Case in U.S.
Anthropic Reaches Settlement in Landmark AI Copyright Case
Punjab Police Arrests Link Four to Violent Crime
Mizoram police, excise, YMA to launch massive fight against drugs, addiction
Police in Jharkhand's Simdega nab 10 people evading arrest for decades