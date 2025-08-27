Left Menu

Security Tightened Around Bolsonaro's House

Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has ordered increased security around former President Jair Bolsonaro's home. This decision aims to ensure Bolsonaro complies with restraining orders against him. Police found a draft letter on Bolsonaro's phone suggesting a request for asylum in Argentina, raising concerns about potential flight risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brasilia | Updated: 27-08-2025 02:24 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 02:24 IST
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has instructed police to enhance security measures at the residence of former President Jair Bolsonaro. This order, confirmed on Tuesday, mandates constant police presence near his home to guarantee adherence to the restraining orders against him.

This decision follows the discovery by police of a draft letter found on Bolsonaro's phone. The letter, edited in 2024, purportedly requests asylum in Argentina. However, Bolsonaro's legal team has dismissed it as insufficient evidence that he plans to flee the country.

The court's move reflects concerns about ensuring compliance with legal restrictions and monitoring potential threats of Bolsonaro leaving the jurisdiction under his current house arrest situation.

