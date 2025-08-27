Drone Strikes in Rostov: Anti-Aircraft Defense in Action
Anti-aircraft units intercepted 10 Ukrainian drones in Russia's Rostov region. Governor Yuri Slyusar reported an explosion and fire on a Rostov-on-Don apartment building's roof due to falling debris. Authorities are investigating casualties.
Anti-aircraft units successfully intercepted 10 Ukrainian drones across three areas within Russia's southern Rostov region, according to acting Governor Yuri Slyusar early Wednesday.
Slyusar shared on the Telegram messaging app that debris from the drones caused an explosion and ignited a fire on the roof of a four-story apartment building in Rostov-on-Don.
The authorities are currently engaged in verifying the presence of any casualties following the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
