Journalists Killed in Gaza Hospital Attack: A Call for Transparency

Two journalists from Reuters and the Associated Press lost their lives in an Israeli military strike on Nasser hospital, Gaza. Israeli military officials stated on Tuesday that journalists were not the intended target and have initiated an internal investigation to review the decision-making process behind the strike.

Following the attack, which left at least 20 dead, including journalists from various outlets, the Israeli military identified six alleged militant targets but did not include any of the journalists among them. Hamas has challenged these claims, contending no militants were among the hospital's casualties.

Reuters emphasized the journalists' critical role in reporting from Gaza, especially given the current restrictions on foreign media. Both Reuters and AP have demanded a swift and thorough inquiry to ensure transparency and accountability for the deaths, reflecting on the continued risks faced by journalists in conflict zones.