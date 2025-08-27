Left Menu

Journalists Killed in Gaza Hospital Attack: A Call for Transparency

Two journalists for Reuters and the Associated Press were killed in an Israeli strike on Nasser hospital in Gaza. The military stated they weren't targeted, and an inquiry is underway. Hamas disputes Israel's claim that militants were among the casualties, highlighting a need for accountable action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 04:48 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 04:48 IST
Journalists Killed in Gaza Hospital Attack: A Call for Transparency
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Two journalists from Reuters and the Associated Press lost their lives in an Israeli military strike on Nasser hospital, Gaza. Israeli military officials stated on Tuesday that journalists were not the intended target and have initiated an internal investigation to review the decision-making process behind the strike.

Following the attack, which left at least 20 dead, including journalists from various outlets, the Israeli military identified six alleged militant targets but did not include any of the journalists among them. Hamas has challenged these claims, contending no militants were among the hospital's casualties.

Reuters emphasized the journalists' critical role in reporting from Gaza, especially given the current restrictions on foreign media. Both Reuters and AP have demanded a swift and thorough inquiry to ensure transparency and accountability for the deaths, reflecting on the continued risks faced by journalists in conflict zones.

TRENDING

1
Colombian Troops Kidnapped: A Perilous Standoff in Guaviare

Colombian Troops Kidnapped: A Perilous Standoff in Guaviare

 Colombia
2
Diplomacy or Deception? E3's Nuclear Talks with Iran Hang in Balance

Diplomacy or Deception? E3's Nuclear Talks with Iran Hang in Balance

 Global
3
Senegal's Debt Dilemma: IMF Deliberations Continue

Senegal's Debt Dilemma: IMF Deliberations Continue

 Global
4
California's High-Speed Rail Dream: Hurdles and Hope

California's High-Speed Rail Dream: Hurdles and Hope

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025