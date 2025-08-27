Grim Discovery: Pueblo Funeral Home Under Investigation
Authorities in Colorado have uncovered 24 decomposing bodies and other remains behind a hidden door at a funeral home owned by Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter. Both Cotter and his brother are under investigation, though they have not been arrested. Calls for Cotter’s resignation intensify as the probe continues.
- Country:
- United States
A chilling discovery at a Colorado funeral home has raised serious questions about the operations overseen by county coroner Brian Cotter. Authorities reported finding 24 decomposing bodies and multiple remains in containers behind a concealed door at the mortuary.
The investigation, led by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, extends to the residences of Cotter and his brother, co-owner Chris Cotter. Despite the gravity of the findings, neither has been charged as of yet, fueling a prolonged inquiry.
The situation, underscored by calls from local commissioners and the Governor for Cotter to step down, highlights a wider issue of regulatory gaps in the oversight of funeral homes in Colorado, amplifying public concern and scrutiny.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supriya Sule Challenges Constitution Amendment Bill, Questions Dhankhar's Resignation
Mystery and Speculation Surround Jagdeep Dhankhar's Unexpected Resignation
Mystery Surrounds Former VP Jagdeep Dhankhar's Sudden Resignation
Dhankhar's Resignation Sparks Political Debate Amid Health Concerns
Controversy Surrounds Kerala MLA Amid Resignation Calls