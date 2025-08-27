Left Menu

Grim Discovery: Pueblo Funeral Home Under Investigation

Authorities in Colorado have uncovered 24 decomposing bodies and other remains behind a hidden door at a funeral home owned by Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter. Both Cotter and his brother are under investigation, though they have not been arrested. Calls for Cotter’s resignation intensify as the probe continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Denver | Updated: 27-08-2025 05:34 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 05:34 IST
Grim Discovery: Pueblo Funeral Home Under Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A chilling discovery at a Colorado funeral home has raised serious questions about the operations overseen by county coroner Brian Cotter. Authorities reported finding 24 decomposing bodies and multiple remains in containers behind a concealed door at the mortuary.

The investigation, led by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, extends to the residences of Cotter and his brother, co-owner Chris Cotter. Despite the gravity of the findings, neither has been charged as of yet, fueling a prolonged inquiry.

The situation, underscored by calls from local commissioners and the Governor for Cotter to step down, highlights a wider issue of regulatory gaps in the oversight of funeral homes in Colorado, amplifying public concern and scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Stumbles Amid Fed Independence Concerns

Dollar Stumbles Amid Fed Independence Concerns

 Global
2
Federal Funding Standoff: English Proficiency Requirements for Truckers

Federal Funding Standoff: English Proficiency Requirements for Truckers

 Global
3
SpaceX Triumphs with Starship's Historic Payload Deployment

SpaceX Triumphs with Starship's Historic Payload Deployment

 United States
4
Boeing Defense Standoff: Union Strike Halts Negotiations

Boeing Defense Standoff: Union Strike Halts Negotiations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025