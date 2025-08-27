Grim Discovery: Pueblo Funeral Home Under Investigation

A chilling discovery at a Colorado funeral home has raised serious questions about the operations overseen by county coroner Brian Cotter. Authorities reported finding 24 decomposing bodies and multiple remains in containers behind a concealed door at the mortuary.

The investigation, led by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, extends to the residences of Cotter and his brother, co-owner Chris Cotter. Despite the gravity of the findings, neither has been charged as of yet, fueling a prolonged inquiry.

The situation, underscored by calls from local commissioners and the Governor for Cotter to step down, highlights a wider issue of regulatory gaps in the oversight of funeral homes in Colorado, amplifying public concern and scrutiny.

