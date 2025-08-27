Daring Rescue: Army Evacuates 25 Amidst Punjab Floods

An Army helicopter successfully evacuated 25 people, including 22 CRPF personnel, from a flood-stricken village in Punjab on Wednesday morning. The evacuees were whisked away moments before the building they were seeking refuge in gave way, according to a defence spokesperson.

Relentless downpours have led to flash floods across Punjab, exacerbated by overflowing rivers and seasonal rivulets. The swift Army-led operation near Madhopur Headworks, adjoining Jammu and Kashmir, commenced on Tuesday, with helicopters launching the rescue at 6 am Wednesday despite difficult weather conditions.

The Indian Army's prompt response averted potential tragedy, showcasing its dedication to saving lives and effective collaboration with local authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)