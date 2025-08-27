Daring Rescue: Army Evacuates 25 Amidst Punjab Floods
A swift Army helicopter rescue operation evacuated 22 CRPF personnel and three civilians from a flooded village in Punjab just before the building they were in collapsed. Heavy rains have caused flash floods, prompting timely intervention, reflecting the Army's commitment and coordination with local authorities.
An Army helicopter successfully evacuated 25 people, including 22 CRPF personnel, from a flood-stricken village in Punjab on Wednesday morning. The evacuees were whisked away moments before the building they were seeking refuge in gave way, according to a defence spokesperson.
Relentless downpours have led to flash floods across Punjab, exacerbated by overflowing rivers and seasonal rivulets. The swift Army-led operation near Madhopur Headworks, adjoining Jammu and Kashmir, commenced on Tuesday, with helicopters launching the rescue at 6 am Wednesday despite difficult weather conditions.
The Indian Army's prompt response averted potential tragedy, showcasing its dedication to saving lives and effective collaboration with local authorities.
