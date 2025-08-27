Deadly Landslide on Hindu Pilgrimage Route Amid Torrential Rains

A devastating landslide, caused by relentless rainfall, struck a Hindu pilgrimage route in India's northern Jammu region, resulting in the tragic loss of at least 30 lives, as reported by the ANI news agency on Wednesday.

Official warnings have prompted residents to remain indoors as further rainfall is expected. The telecommunications network remains severely disrupted, with attempts underway to restore connectivity, according to Omar Abdullah, the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

The inundation reached 368 mm of rain on Tuesday, leading to the closure of educational institutions across Jammu in a bid to protect residents. Authorities continue to brace for more adverse weather across the federal territory of Jammu and Kashmir, as well as neighboring mountainous Ladakh.