New Appointments Strengthen Leadership of Canterbury and Waikato Universities

Universities Minister Dr Shane Reti has announced a series of new appointments and reappointments to the governing councils of the University of Canterbury and the University of Waikato, marking a significant refresh of leadership at two of New Zealand’s key tertiary institutions.

The changes include the appointment of four new council members and the reappointment of two existing leaders. Dr Reti said the appointees bring “high calibre expertise, governance experience, and strong professional networks” to their roles, helping universities navigate challenges in a rapidly evolving education sector.

University of Canterbury Council Appointments

The University of Canterbury Council will welcome Dr Sina Cotter Tait and Steven Wakefield as new members, alongside the reappointment of Hon Amy Adams, the current Chancellor.

Dr Sina Cotter Tait is a civil engineer with more than 20 years’ professional experience, holding a range of directorships across infrastructure and community organisations. Her technical background and leadership experience are expected to contribute to the university’s long-term planning and campus development.

Steven Wakefield , a professional director, brings extensive expertise in risk advisory services and governance . He is currently Chair of the New Zealand Health Innovation Hub , providing valuable insights at the intersection of research, health, and innovation.

Hon Amy Adams, a former Cabinet Minister and current Chancellor of the University of Canterbury, has been reappointed for another term. Adams’ legal background, governance experience, and strong regional networks are seen as an asset for the Council as it steers Canterbury through both opportunities and challenges.

Outgoing council member Keiran Horne has been acknowledged for her service.

University of Waikato Council Appointments

At the University of Waikato, two new members will join the Council, while one highly experienced member has been reappointed.

Fiona Michel , Chief Executive Officer of Braemar Hospital , brings senior executive experience from both the private and public health sectors. Her leadership skills, combined with her focus on organisational performance and people development, are expected to strengthen Waikato’s governance.

Erin Wansbrough has been appointed for her experience in strategy, business development, and leadership across diverse sectors, complementing the Council’s mix of expertise.

Graeme Milne ONZM, a professional director with an international background in the primary industry and health sectors, has been reappointed. Milne has served on the Waikato Council since 2017 and will continue to provide continuity and stability.

The outgoing members at Waikato are Simon Graafhuis and Meleane Burgess, who were thanked for their contributions.

Ensuring Strong University Leadership

Dr Reti emphasised the importance of effective university governance. “Universities have a critical role to play in generating ideas and developing the talent New Zealand needs to grow its economy. It is vital that these institutions are led by capable and experienced councils.”

He also acknowledged the outgoing members of both councils, expressing gratitude for their service. “I want to recognise the valuable contributions made by the outgoing council members and to thank them for their time, leadership, and dedication.”

Looking Ahead

The appointments come at a time when New Zealand’s universities face a complex mix of challenges and opportunities: international competition for students, ongoing financial pressures, and the need to adapt to new technologies and research demands.

By appointing leaders with proven governance experience and strong sectoral knowledge, the Government hopes to strengthen decision-making and ensure the universities remain responsive to the needs of both students and society.