South Korea and U.S. Bolster Nuclear Energy Partnership

South Korea and the United States have agreed to enhance their nuclear energy partnership. The decision follows discussions between South Korea's vice foreign minister, Kim Jina, and U.S. Deputy Secretary of Energy, James Danly, as part of a summit involving their respective Presidents.

  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea and the United States have reached an agreement to further solidify their collaboration in the field of nuclear energy. The announcement came from Seoul's foreign ministry on Wednesday, marking a pivotal step in bilateral relations.

The dialogue, which took place earlier this week, involved South Korea's Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jina and U.S. Deputy Secretary of Energy James Danly. According to a statement from South Korea's ministry, the talks were reportedly productive and emphasized the importance of this strategic partnership.

This significant development in nuclear energy cooperation follows a recent summit between South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump, where the topic was highlighted as a key area of mutual benefit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

