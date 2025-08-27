Spike in Sexual Offence Convictions Among Indians in UK Raises Alarms

The UK has witnessed a worrying increase in sexual offence convictions among Indian nationals, a new analysis of British government data reveals. The figures indicate a striking 257 per cent rise in cases involving Indians from 2021 to 2024, the highest among foreign nationalities.

The data, compiled by the Centre for Migration Control, shows an overall 62 per cent increase in sexual crime convictions for foreigners within the same period. Indians logged the most significant leap in cases, followed by significant rises among Nigerians, Iraqis, Sudanese, and Afghans.

This development comes amid broader discussions on immigration, with UK officials like Foreign Secretary David Lammy pushing for faster deportations of foreign criminals, even before appeal processes conclude. The move aims to address climbing migration figures, alongside tightened visa regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)