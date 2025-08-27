India Seeks Tariff Relief from U.S.

India is actively seeking a reconsideration from the United States regarding an additional 25% tariff levied on its goods, which was implemented as a punitive measure following India's procurement of Russian oil, according to a government insider on Wednesday.

In response to this challenge, the Indian authorities are in dialogue with exporters to explore measures to increase the shipment of textiles, leather, gems, and jewellery to alternative international markets.

Moreover, financial assistance is expected to be provided to businesses adversely affected by the tariff imposition, as part of the government's broader strategy to mitigate the impact on the domestic economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)