Left Menu

Kolkata Man Caught with Spy Glasses in Puri's Jagannath Temple

A man from Kolkata was caught with spectacles containing hidden cameras inside Odisha's Jagannath temple, where photography is banned. This is the fourth such incident recently. The man's belongings were seized for investigation, and authorities are intensifying surveillance against covert recording devices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-08-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 15:59 IST
Kolkata Man Caught with Spy Glasses in Puri's Jagannath Temple
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 31-year-old man from Kolkata has been apprehended with spectacles fitted with hidden cameras inside Jagannath temple in Puri, Odisha, on Wednesday, according to police.

Photography and videography are prohibited within the 12th-century shrine. This incident marks the fourth case of someone being caught with hidden cameras at the temple over recent months.

The suspect, identified as Arup Roy, was spotted by Jagannath Temple Police continuously adjusting his spectacles inside the temple's main area. Upon inspection, the glasses were discovered to be equipped with cameras capable of recording. Mister Roy is currently being held at Singhadwar police station, as confirmed by Puri Superintendent of Police, Prateek Singh.

The authorities have confiscated the man's spectacles and mobile phone for further verification. Prateek Singh indicated a case will be filed, and the spectacles will be sent for examination at the state Forensic Science Laboratory.

In response, security personnel assigned to the temple have increased vigilance to prevent similar attempts involving spy gadgets in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Start-ups Propel Satellite Imaging to New Heights with Successful Launch

Start-ups Propel Satellite Imaging to New Heights with Successful Launch

 India
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson: Accusations Against Iran and Arrests

Melbourne Synagogue Arson: Accusations Against Iran and Arrests

 Australia
3
MuscleBlaze Celebrates 13th Anniversary with Mega Fitness Sale

MuscleBlaze Celebrates 13th Anniversary with Mega Fitness Sale

 United States
4
Tensions Rise in Gaza as Israeli Tanks Push Forward Ahead of Trump-led Talks

Tensions Rise in Gaza as Israeli Tanks Push Forward Ahead of Trump-led Talks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025