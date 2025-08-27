Kolkata Man Caught with Spy Glasses in Puri's Jagannath Temple

A 31-year-old man from Kolkata has been apprehended with spectacles fitted with hidden cameras inside Jagannath temple in Puri, Odisha, on Wednesday, according to police.

Photography and videography are prohibited within the 12th-century shrine. This incident marks the fourth case of someone being caught with hidden cameras at the temple over recent months.

The suspect, identified as Arup Roy, was spotted by Jagannath Temple Police continuously adjusting his spectacles inside the temple's main area. Upon inspection, the glasses were discovered to be equipped with cameras capable of recording. Mister Roy is currently being held at Singhadwar police station, as confirmed by Puri Superintendent of Police, Prateek Singh.

The authorities have confiscated the man's spectacles and mobile phone for further verification. Prateek Singh indicated a case will be filed, and the spectacles will be sent for examination at the state Forensic Science Laboratory.

In response, security personnel assigned to the temple have increased vigilance to prevent similar attempts involving spy gadgets in the future.

